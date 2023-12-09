Cipher Capital LP Invests $712,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,387,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,477 shares of company stock worth $9,831,117. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.