Cipher Capital LP Makes New $594,000 Investment in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,900 shares of company stock worth $1,330,695 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VECO opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.32. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $31.09.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

