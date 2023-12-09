Cipher Capital LP Makes New $679,000 Investment in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Cipher Capital LP owned 0.06% of OneSpaWorld as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after buying an additional 1,695,375 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,123 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at $9,449,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,818,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 616,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -180.86 and a beta of 1.98. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,614.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,060,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,614.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OSW

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.