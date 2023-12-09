Cipher Capital LP Purchases 379 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $145.50 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

