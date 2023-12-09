Cipher Capital LP Purchases 872 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,659,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,133,000 after buying an additional 54,582 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $113.46 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

