Cipher Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

