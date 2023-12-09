Cipher Capital LP Sells 21,506 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,506 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,453,000 after acquiring an additional 289,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,479,000 after acquiring an additional 288,435 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

