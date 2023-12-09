Cipher Capital LP Sells 2,580 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

