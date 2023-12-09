Cipher Capital LP Sells 9,703 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $4,175,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 134.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after buying an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in American Electric Power by 62.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

