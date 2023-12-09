Cipher Capital LP Takes $617,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,552 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Shopify by 14.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $75.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

