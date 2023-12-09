Cipher Capital LP Takes $756,000 Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Cipher Capital LP owned 0.05% of Owens & Minor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,726.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $96,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,936.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,726.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,470 shares of company stock worth $774,224 in the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMI opened at $21.91 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

