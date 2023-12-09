Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,703 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Fluor by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fluor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,298,000 after purchasing an additional 704,010 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.
Fluor Stock Performance
FLR opened at $38.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $39.45.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fluor
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.