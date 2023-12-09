Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Cipher Capital LP owned 0.06% of Napco Security Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.