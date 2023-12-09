Cipher Capital LP Trims Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 106.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

