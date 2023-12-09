Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.66. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 523,698 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

