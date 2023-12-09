Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 123.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,777 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $29.61 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

View Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.