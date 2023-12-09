Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.25% of Columbia Sportswear worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after purchasing an additional 476,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 41,882 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

