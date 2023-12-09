Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 373,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 288,230 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

