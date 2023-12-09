Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

