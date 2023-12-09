Comparing Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Talos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $1.57 billion 2.35 $773.24 million $7.77 4.73 Talos Energy $1.65 billion 1.01 $381.92 million $0.96 13.99

Northern Oil and Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talos Energy. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Northern Oil and Gas and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 1 7 1 3.00 Talos Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00

Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus target price of $50.22, suggesting a potential upside of 36.51%. Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $21.29, suggesting a potential upside of 58.49%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 38.96% 49.08% 15.97% Talos Energy 7.36% 1.79% 0.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Talos Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

