Comparing Prime Medicine (PRME) & Its Peers

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) is one of 261 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Prime Medicine to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Prime Medicine and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 2 4 0 2.67 Prime Medicine Competitors 1092 3640 9391 137 2.60

Prime Medicine currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 131.37%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 78.20%. Given Prime Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

47.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Prime Medicine and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $5.21 million -$121.82 million -4.21 Prime Medicine Competitors $507.73 million $36.70 million -2.77

Prime Medicine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Prime Medicine has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Medicine’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -67.28% -57.83% Prime Medicine Competitors -4,730.39% -155.38% -46.91%

Summary

Prime Medicine beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. Prime Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.