Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 201.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,191 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Consolidated Edison worth $45,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ED opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

