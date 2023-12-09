Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,433 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

STZ stock opened at $234.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.