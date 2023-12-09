Contrasting Autogrill (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Autogrill (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Free Report) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autogrill and BJ’s Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autogrill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BJ’s Restaurants $1.35 billion 0.56 $4.08 million $0.66 49.62

Analyst Ratings

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Autogrill.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Autogrill and BJ’s Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autogrill 0 0 0 0 N/A BJ’s Restaurants 1 4 5 0 2.40

BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus price target of $35.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Autogrill.

Profitability

This table compares Autogrill and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autogrill N/A N/A N/A BJ’s Restaurants 1.15% 4.37% 1.49%

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Autogrill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autogrill

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company operates through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets. It manages a portfolio of approximately 300 brands directly or under license. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy. Autogrill S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Dufry AG.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

