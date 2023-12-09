Contrasting Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S N/A N/A N/A Baxter International 17.34% 21.38% 4.76%

Dividends

Coloplast A/S pays an annual dividend of $7.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Baxter International pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coloplast A/S pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Baxter International pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Baxter International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Baxter International 0 8 4 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coloplast A/S and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Baxter International has a consensus price target of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.55%. Given Baxter International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Baxter International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S N/A N/A N/A $11.42 9.46 Baxter International $15.28 billion 1.20 -$2.43 billion $5.10 7.09

Coloplast A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baxter International. Baxter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Baxter International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baxter International beats Coloplast A/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen Plus, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, and hand cleansers, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, its voice and respiratory care solutions include laryngectomy care products comprising Provox, a voice prosthesis for speaking, HMEs, adhesives, laryngectomy tubes for breathing, devices for speaking hands-free, and accessories, as well as tracheostomy care products under Tracoe brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, including devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, including respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. to develop treatments for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.