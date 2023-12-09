Contrasting Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Free Report) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Near Intelligence and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Near Intelligence $59.05 million 0.13 $5.03 million N/A N/A Five9 $879.77 million 6.64 -$94.65 million ($1.15) -69.90

Near Intelligence has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Near Intelligence N/A N/A -42.64% Five9 -9.44% -14.18% -4.21%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Near Intelligence and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Near Intelligence has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Near Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Near Intelligence shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Near Intelligence and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Near Intelligence 0 0 2 0 3.00 Five9 0 4 12 0 2.75

Five9 has a consensus price target of $86.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Five9’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Near Intelligence.

Summary

Five9 beats Near Intelligence on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Near Intelligence

Near Intelligence, Inc. operates as a cloud-based data intelligence platform in Australia, France, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers Allspark, a marketing intelligence product, which enables data-driven segmentation and activation for marketing intelligence; Pinnacle, an operational intelligence product that enables customers to focus on consumer behavior in and around places, such as restaurants, retail locations, and tourist attractions; and Vista, which enables marketing, consumer insights, and operational departments to use the same shared source of data intelligence. It also provides Engage, which focuses on the flighting and delivery of the campaign to the correct audience; and Compass that measures the effectiveness of the campaign. The company provide its services to retail, restaurants, automotive, real estate, media and technology, government, financial service, travel, and tourism. Near Intelligence, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its platform allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

