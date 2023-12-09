Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,334,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Corebridge Financial worth $41,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,552,000 after buying an additional 22,766,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $115,410,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,875,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $95,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

