Critical Analysis: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CrowdStrike and DocuSign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 0 2 33 0 2.94 DocuSign 3 7 3 0 2.00

CrowdStrike presently has a consensus target price of $212.71, suggesting a potential downside of 12.30%. DocuSign has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. Given DocuSign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DocuSign is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -0.42% 1.11% 0.36% DocuSign -0.64% 11.30% 2.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CrowdStrike and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CrowdStrike and DocuSign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $2.85 billion 20.34 -$183.24 million ($0.06) -4,042.50 DocuSign $2.65 billion 3.81 -$97.45 million ($0.09) -552.56

DocuSign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocuSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of CrowdStrike shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce. It also provides Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; and Monitor that uses advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account. In addition, the company offers Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; DocuSign Federal and DocuSign CLM are FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct and partner-assisted sales, and web-based self-service purchasing. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

