Critical Analysis: Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) & China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Strategic Education and China Education Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.07 billion 2.09 $46.67 million $2.04 44.64 China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) N/A

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than China Education Resources. China Education Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategic Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Education Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Strategic Education and China Education Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Strategic Education currently has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.23%.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and China Education Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 4.45% 4.19% 3.14% China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of China Education Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Strategic Education beats China Education Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Education



Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. It also operates Capella University that provides post-secondary education. The company operates Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About China Education Resources



China Education Resources Inc., an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides education resources and services to China's kindergarten to grade 12 education market. The company's portal offers school platform that provides a link between a school with its teachers, students, and parents; online tutoring program, a platform developed for a teacher to provide online tutoring services through the internet to students; and digital education products containing digital textbook tutorial materials and digital supplementary materials, such as lesson plans, course modules, and tests. It also develops and distributes educational textbooks and materials to bookstores and schools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

