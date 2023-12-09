Critical Review: Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) versus Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dingdong (Cayman) and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Arko 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $5.15, suggesting a potential upside of 175.40%. Arko has a consensus price target of $9.19, suggesting a potential upside of 18.09%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Arko.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -0.21% 24.60% 1.01% Arko 0.49% 16.46% 1.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.7% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Arko’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $23.78 billion 0.02 -$118.07 million ($0.03) -62.33 Arko $9.36 billion 0.10 $71.75 million $0.34 22.88

Arko has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman). Dingdong (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arko beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

