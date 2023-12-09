Css LLC Il Boosts Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW)

Css LLC Il raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

NASDAQ RNWWW opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. ReNew Energy Global plc has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.09.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

renew power ventures pvt. ltd. is one of the largest clean energy companies in india with an installed and operational capacity of 500 mw across the states of maharashtra, rajasthan, karnataka and gujarat. the company has an additional portfolio of 500 mw of wind energy, currently under construction.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNWWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.