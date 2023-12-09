Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 1,500 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $189.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.25 and a 12-month high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

