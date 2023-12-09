Css LLC Il Has $289,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Css LLC Il lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $477.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.35 and a 200-day moving average of $455.67.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

