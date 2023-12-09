Css LLC Il Lowers Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Css LLC Il lowered its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,371,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NDP opened at $28.14 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.