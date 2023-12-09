Css LLC Il Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Css LLC Il decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

