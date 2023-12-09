Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cutera to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,371,000 after purchasing an additional 88,370 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cutera by 2.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,846,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after purchasing an additional 89,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Cutera by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,144,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Cutera has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $50.59.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

