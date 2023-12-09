D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,690 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

