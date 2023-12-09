Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.63

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 104124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $484.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

