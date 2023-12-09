Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 29,698 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 58,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,066,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $27.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.