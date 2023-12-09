Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $124.41 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

