Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Raised by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $106.99 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average is $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.