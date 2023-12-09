EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Purchases A$25,596.00 in Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider David Sedgwick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$25.60 ($16.95) per share, with a total value of A$25,596.00 ($16,950.99).
David Sedgwick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 10th, David Sedgwick purchased 1,174 shares of EQT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$24.93 ($16.51) per share, with a total value of A$29,266.65 ($19,381.88).
- On Monday, October 9th, David Sedgwick purchased 358 shares of EQT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$27.16 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of A$9,722.92 ($6,439.02).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 8.74.
EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.
