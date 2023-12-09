Financial Analysis: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) vs. CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and CURO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 0.80 -$5.98 million N/A N/A CURO Group $503.85 million 0.06 -$185.48 million ($10.04) -0.08

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CURO Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

36.5% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of CURO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -1,236.84% N/A -335.00% CURO Group -50.96% N/A -7.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MGT Capital Investments and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

CURO Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 350.97%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

CURO Group beats MGT Capital Investments on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

