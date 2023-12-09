Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 2,232 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $52,228.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Flywire Stock Down 2.7 %

FLYW stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Flywire’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flywire

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.