Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

