Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) versus Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Head to Head Comparison

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Plaza Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Plaza Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Getty Realty pays out 126.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plaza Retail REIT pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Getty Realty has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Plaza Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $181.33 million 8.41 $90.04 million $1.42 20.37 Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.65 3.83

This table compares Getty Realty and Plaza Retail REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT. Plaza Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Getty Realty and Plaza Retail REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25 Plaza Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getty Realty presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.80%. Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than Getty Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and Plaza Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 39.13% 8.39% 4.30% Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Getty Realty beats Plaza Retail REIT on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio included 1,080 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About Plaza Retail REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2023 includes interests in 234 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

