Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Stake Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.