Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $273.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

