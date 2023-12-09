Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,675 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 190.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 36.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 53.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $2,063,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,490. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $194.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.