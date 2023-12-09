Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,975 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.